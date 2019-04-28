‘Avengers: Endgame’ Star Zoe Saldana Raising Her Three Sons in a ‘Gender-Neutral Home’

Actress Zoe Saldana is raising her three sons — 4-year-old twins Cy and Bowie and 2-year-old Zen — in a “gender-fluid” and “gender-neutral” home, according to Us Weekly.

In an article titled “Zoe Saldana Shares Ways She Keeps Her Home Gender-Neutral for 3 Sons,” the Hollywood A-lister says, “I’m always gonna be honest and that is always the best way to welcome healthy and truthful discourse, especially around parenthood. … [The twins] made a comment two weeks ago like, ‘Boys are stronger than girls,’ because they’re in that stage of comparisons. And you have to take a moment and kind of put together an answer that they will understand.”



Us Weekly quoted Saldana’s description of her parental “goal” as “not [bringing] all this charge that you have as an adult and as a woman into their lives. They’re a blank slate.”

“We have a very gender-neutral environment where my husband participates in a lot of tasks that were normally given to women and vice versa,” said Zoe Saldana in June 2018. “I get to do a lot of male things, which is, I don’t know, put the TV together, fix things that break. We’re sort of a very gender-fluid household. I think it’s important to raise boys in that environment, and girls as well.”

In 2017, Zoe Saldana described America as pathologized with “sexism” and “racism,” saying, “There was a realization that I just had in this last election is that, that America is racist — of course, there’s racism everywhere, I’m not saying that there isn’t — but I think that sexism is much stronger and it’s much more aggressive.”

