Alyssa Milano Mocked By Fans for Pledging Not to Criticize 2020 Democratic Candidates

The far-left actress and activist Alyssa Milano was slammed and mocked by her followers after pledging not to speak negatively about any of the 2020 Democratic hopefuls.

On Saturday evening, Alyssa Milano joined a pledge made by actor George Takei to not speak negatively about any Democratic hopeful in the hope of protecting their reputations for the run-off against President Donald Trump.

“Will you join me in pledging not to speak negatively about any of our candidates?” Takei’s post read. “We don’t know who the nominee will be, but they need to be as strong as they can be going into the election against Trump.”

“#IPledge to not speak negatively about anyone running for President,” Milano added. “Do you?”

#IPledge to not speak negatively about anyone running for President. Do you? https://t.co/d5VKX30Dyy — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 27, 2019

Her pledge did not go down well with many of her supporters however, who emphasized the importance of choosing the right nominee.

Uhh that’s what the primaries are for. I’ll support the Dem nominee but now is the time to debate their merits. — Ew, David! (@dorkoramadesign) April 27, 2019

Critique is actually both the point of primary season and our collective responsibility as voters. That responsibility is higher for those of us with several forms of unearned privilege, like me and like you. It's highly disturbing that you don't or won't know these things. — Hilarie Ashton (@HilarieAshton) April 28, 2019

Absolutely not. People should never choose the lesser of evils, shouldn't follow their party even though the candidate is corrupt. Our democracy is broken, and a traitor has illegally seized power. We need to stand behind our ethics to defeat him, not abandon them out of fear. — DovahkiinLocke (@DovahkiinLocke) April 28, 2019

Will you speak out about the secret meeting about the "Bernie problem"?

I really want an answer — Ramón Benítez (@ScottWFaya) April 28, 2019

Oh look y’all. Little miss woke now wants to make sure everyone is super nice and not bring up the fact that joe Biden is a creep, Beto is a trust fund kid, Harris our POC in jail for years, etc etc etc. Gotta make sure we all play nice so she can sell them books!!! — Herkum Prattie (@HerkumPrattie) April 28, 2019

Milano, who over the past year has become one of Hollywood’s most influential left-wing voices, has yet to formally endorse a candidate, but recently gushed over former Vice President Joe Biden as someone who could offer “dignified leadership.”

Last week, she claimed to have been attacked by supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VM) over Biden’s appearance on her #SorryNotSorry podcast.

“I expected to get hate-tweets from Trump supporters on this. Sadly, most of the hate-tweets are from Bernie supporters,” she complained. “I’m cool with it but let’s get it all out quickly. We won’t beat Trump if we don’t come together. If not for a common candidate, then please, for a common goal.”

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.