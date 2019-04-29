Alyssa Milano Mocked By Fans for Pledging Not to Criticize 2020 Democratic Candidates

The far-left actress and activist Alyssa Milano was slammed and mocked by her followers after pledging not to speak negatively about any of the 2020 Democratic hopefuls.

On Saturday evening, Alyssa Milano joined a pledge made by actor George Takei to not speak negatively about any Democratic hopeful in the hope of protecting their reputations for the run-off against President Donald Trump.

 “Will you join me in pledging not to speak negatively about any of our candidates?” Takei’s post read. “We don’t know who the nominee will be, but they need to be as strong as they can be going into the election against Trump.”

 “#IPledge to not speak negatively about anyone running for President,” Milano added. “Do you?”

Her pledge did not go down well with many of her supporters however, who emphasized the importance of choosing the right nominee.

Milano, who over the past year has become one of Hollywood’s most influential left-wing voices, has yet to formally endorse a candidate, but recently gushed over former Vice President Joe Biden as someone who could offer “dignified leadership.”

Last week, she claimed to have been attacked by supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VM) over Biden’s appearance on her #SorryNotSorry podcast.

“I expected to get hate-tweets from Trump supporters on this. Sadly, most of the hate-tweets are from Bernie supporters,” she complained. “I’m cool with it but let’s get it all out quickly. We won’t beat Trump if we don’t come together. If not for a common candidate, then please, for a common goal.”

