Nolte: Daniel Craig Endorses Terrible Idea of Female James Bond

James Bond star Daniel Craig has endorsed the terrible idea of handing a woman his license to kill.

The Mirror reports that after he hangs it up next year, Craig is open to handing the role over to anyone “regardless of gender, race and sexual orientation.”

“I think that ­everybody should be ­considered,” he said at the launch of Bond 25. “Also for women and for African-Americans, there should be great parts anyway, across the board.”

Bond 25 is temporary title of the next 007 installment, which is scheduled for release in April of 2020.

Not counting the outliers, like Sean Connery’s Never Say Never Again (1983) or the spoof Casino Royale (1967), which were produced outside Eon Productions and are therefore not considered canon, this upcoming chapter will be the 25th Bond film in the 57-year-old franchise.

For his part, Craig is done after Bond 25, which will be his fifth outing as the iconic British superspy. That makes him the third most prolific Bond after Connery and Moore, who both starred in seven chapters — six for Connery, if you don’t count his renegade Never Say Never Again.

Pierce Brosnan starred in four, Timothy Dalton in two, and George Lazenby one.

So far, Craig has starred in two pretty good Bond outings, an Eon production of Casino Royale in 2006, his first go-round, and 2012’s Skyfall. He has also starred in two of the very worst: 2008’s Quantum for Solace, and the almost as dreadful Spectre (2015), which should have been a no-brainer grand slam.

Sure, Roger Moore starred in a couple duds, but at least those were fun and sexy. Craig’s permanent sourpuss elevates nothing, so when he’s trapped in a weak story, there is nothing else to hold onto.

Not content to leave us with those two stink bombs, Craig wants to further damage the franchise by supporting the truly awful idea of a female or gay James Bond.

If women and homosexuals want a superspy franchise, I encourage them to launch their own and they will do so with my best wishes for success. But James Bond is James Bond, a British, male heterosexual — and if you change any of that, he will no longer be James Bond.

Bond’s sexuality, his attitude towards women, his male pride and ego, are all a huge part of what makes him who he is. Removing that would be like removing his British patriotism, his resourcefulness, his love of good wine and food, his need to live on the edge and physical prowess.

How stupid can this fascist nonsense about “representation” get? What’s next — an obese, wheelchair-bound lesbian Bond with a harelip and bad skin?

Craig is correct about skin color not mattering. As long as he’s British, a black man like Idris Elba would make for a terrific James Bond. Skin color is meaningless, it’s the least important part of a person. Who cares about that?

The Mirror reports that actresses under consideration to play James Bond include Claire Foy, Thandie Newton and Emily Blunt, who would all be terrible and kill the franchise forever.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.