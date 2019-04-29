‘Avengers: Endgame’ Star Don Cheadle Jokes About ‘Snapping’ Trump Out of Existence

Avengers: Endgame actor Don Cheadle said in a recent interview that he thinks “we all know” who he would want to snap into dust if given the chance.

According to Variety, Don Cheadle, who stars as the War Machine in the new film, made this comment on the new podcast “The Big Ticket.”

When asked who he would want Thanos to snap into dust, he responded, “I think we all know. I’m on Twitter pretty heavily. Yeah. I’ve snapped that dude out a couple times.” Cheadle has taken aim at President Trump a number of times on Twitter.

Cheadle certainly has a longstanding hatred of the president. Before Trump won the election, Cheadle was posting hateful messages on his social media page about him, calling Trump a “POS” and wishing for him to “die in a grease fire.”

The 54-year-old star appeared on Saturday Night Live in February wearing a shirt that read, “Protect Trans Kids” and a hat for the online harassment group Sleeping Giants, which made a name for itself targeting Breitbart News and othe conservative media with dishonest advertiser boycotts aimed at silencing speech.

TFW you wake up to 10,000 texts that absolute legend @DonCheadle made an incredible statement on @nbcsnl last night. And also wore a Sleeping Giants hat!!! Thank you, Mr. Cheadle, for all of your support. pic.twitter.com/AwvMTURciM — Sleeping Giants (@slpng_giants) February 17, 2019

More recently, Cheadle joined Alyssa Milano’s effort to boycott the state of Georgia over a bill limiting abortions to the first six weeks.

In a letter signed by the Iron Man 3 actor, Milano wrote, “We want to stay in Georgia. We want to continue to support the wonderful people, businesses, and communities we have come to love in the Peach State.”

“But we will not do so silently, and we will do everything in our power to move our industry to a safer state for women if H.B. 481 becomes law.”