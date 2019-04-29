Robert De Niro Attacks Trump, Again: ‘Unrepentant, Lying, Scumbag’

Actor Robert De Niro once again took the opportunity to unload on President Donald Trump on Sunday at Samantha Bee’s Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, describing him as an “unrepentant, lying scumbag.”

Speaking at the “Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner” in Washington D.C., an event intended to rival the real Correspondents’ Dinner, Robert De Niro said it was his civic duty to stand up to the current administration.

“I’m happy to stand with Samantha Bee tonight to support the First Amendment – the right of the president to be a relentless and unrepentant, lying scumbag, the right of his supporters to not give a shit, and our right to do something about it,” the Taxi Driver star declared.

The real White House Correspondents’ dinner also took place on Saturday, although it was a subdued affair. President Donald Trump was not in attendance, instead opting to hold a rally with his supporters in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

De Niro has repeatedly attacked Trump over recent years, often using award ceremonies and speaking engagements as his chance to unload. Just this week, De Niro fantasized about putting Trump in handcuffs and taking “him away in an orange jumpsuit.”

“We have a wannabe gangster in the White House now,” he said in an interview with Stephen Colbert. “Even gangsters have morals; they have ethics, they have a code, and you know, when you give somebody your word that’s all you have is your word, especially in that world. This guy, he doesn’t even know what that means.”

