Cory Booker Sets Hollywood Fundraisers with Ben Affleck, Jeffrey Katzenberg

Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker (D-NJ) plans to host two separate Hollywood fundraising dinners with the likes of Ben Affleck and Jeffrey Katzenberg, The Hollywood Reporter has reported.

Having raised around $5 million in donations, Cory Booker is already lagging behind other presidential candidates like Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont ($18.2 million) and Sen. Kamala Harris of California ($12 million).

To help boost his war chest, Booker will begin by holding an event at the Westside residence in Los Angeles on May 29th. The event will be hosted by an array of Hollywood figures, with each host responsible for raising $10,000 toward Booker’s campaign.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, who viewed copies of the invitation, the event’s attendees include “Ben Affleck; Emily Deschanel; Troy Carter and his wife, Rebecca; Linda and Bob Gersh; Jeffrey Katzenberg; Joel Madden; Kate Mara; ICM Partners’ Chris Silbermann; Endeavor’s Patrick Whitesell; Jon Vein and Ellen Goldsmith-Vein; former designer Michael Smith and his husband, James Costos.”

Meanwhile, the event will be hosted by major industry players including “Walt Disney Studios president of production Sean Bailey and his wife, Charmaine; MediaLink CEO Michael Kassan and his wife, Ronnie; former Critical Content executive Andrew Marcus and his wife, Deborah; surgeon Phil Mercado; and industry executive Todd Quinn,” the outlet reported.

Booker announced he was running for president in February, joining what was already a heavily crowded Democrat primary field. Other incumbent senators in the race include Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Kamala Harris of California, and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York.

“I believe that we can build a country where no one is forgotten, no one is left behind; where parents can put food on the table; where there are good-paying jobs with good benefits in every neighborhood; where our criminal justice system keeps us safe, instead of shuffling more children into cages and coffins; where we see the faces of our leaders on television and feel pride, not shame,” Booker said in his announcement video, an obvious dig at President Donald Trump.

According to recent polling averages from Real Clear Politics, Booker is lagging well behind in the race to become the eventual nominee, with an average of just six percent support. Former Vice President Joe Biden currently leads the charge 29.3 percent, a 6.3 percent advantage over Bernie Sanders.

