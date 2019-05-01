Alec Baldwin Declares Lindsey Graham ‘Trump’s Fluffer’

Hollywood actor and Saturday Night Live faux-President Trump Alec Baldwin smeared Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), calling him President Donald Trump’s “fluffer” in a social media post Wednesday.

“How is it that God -fearing Americans from South Carolina believe that @LindseyGrahamSC , who is nothing more than Trump’s fluffer, passes as worthy of a seat in the US Senate?” Alec Baldwin said.

According to Dictionary.com. “A fluffer is — or at least is said to be — someone on a pornographic film set that keeps a male performer’s penis erect in between scenes.”

Sen. Graham was the target of much scorn Wednesday after he defended President Trump from allegations of collusion with Russia.

“I appreciate very much what Mr. Mueller did for the country. I have read most of the report. For me, it is over,” Graham said.

The South Carolina Republican also read aloud texts from former FBI agent Peter Strzok that showed hatred for the president, including one text where Strzok called Trump a “fucking idiot.”

"Trump is a f**king idiot," Graham quotes former FBI agent Peter Strzok's text during Barr hearing. Then, he says, "Sorry to the kids out there." https://t.co/aGN6qngT4t pic.twitter.com/cAUjuKPwFG — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 1, 2019

MSNBC personality Nicolle Wallace accused Graham of being a “human shield for Donald Trump and it would appear, William Barr.”

Hollywood stars and establishment media pundits used homophobic slurs against Lindsey Graham after his performance during the Brett Kavanaugh hearing as well.

Rosie O’Donnell called him a “closeted idiot” and Kathy Griffin referred to him as “Miss.”

“Look at Miss Lindsey Graham trying to be all tough! What?Does Putin have a picture of Lindsay fucking a donkey? #KanavaughHearings,” Griffin said.