Alyssa Milano: ‘I Don’t Have Equal Rights Under the Constitution’

Far-left Hollywood actress and activist Alyssa Milano has claimed she doesn’t have “equal rights under the constitution” as she urged lawmakers to pass legislation to amend the Constitution with the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) aimed at elevating women.

Milano made the remarks during an impassioned two-minute video after the first congressional hearing on the Equal Rights Amendment in 36 years.

“I don’t have equal rights under the Constitution… It is time for the constitution to reflect the powerful principles of its first three words: We the People,” Alyssa Milano said. “The ERA will build a wall, a wall that will actually do something against the never-ending assault on our rights from the current or future presidents.”

“Ratification will make sure that all people, no matter where we fall on the spectrum of gender identity, will have sovereignty over our own bodies, at home and in the doctor’s office,” said the actress whose net worth ranges from a reported $10 to $45 million. “And it will change the face of business as companies enact recruitment, retention, and advancement programs that ensure a woman’s path to the executive suite does not stop at an executive assistant.”

Congress passed the ERA amendment back in 1972, although it fell short of the required 38 states needed to ratify it before the March 1979 deadline.

Alyssa Milano has long been involved in campaigning for the ERA. In January, she told a rally in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday that because she has a vagina, she doesn’t have “equality and justice” in America.

“My name is Alyssa Milano, and in 2019 I do not have equal rights in the Constitution,” she declared. “That’s right, because I have a vagina I do not have equality and justice.”

Her plea was also backed by fellow actress Patricia Arquette, who testified before the House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights, and Civil Liberties on Tuesday in favor of the amendment.

“I come here not as a constitutional lawyer but as an American citizen, as an American woman, to advocate for what I feel is critical for our country,” Arquette said. “Women have waited 232 years to be enshrined as full and equal citizens. Why? Because in 1787, women were left out of the Constitution intentionally.”

