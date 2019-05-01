John Cusack to Democrats: ‘Begin Impeachment Hearings or Resign’

Far left Hollywood actor John Cusack is apparently fed up with Democrats for not impeaching the “fucking Nazi in the White House,” President Donald Trump, so much so that he is now demanding that Democrats who won’t pursue impeachment should “resign for abdicating their oaths” of office.

“Just a reminder there’s a fucking Nazi in the White House & everyone around him are criminal enablers – Dems begin impeachment hearings or resign for abdicating yr oaths,” Cusack said on his often-profane Twitter account. “He won’t go away quietly He can’t be wished away. There’s no avoiding this fight – get on with it.”

Just a reminder there’s a fucking Nazi in the White House & everyone around him are criminal enablers – dems begin impeachment hearings or resign for abdicating yr oaths –

He won’t go away quietly He can’t be wished away There’s no avoiding this fight – get on with it – — John Cusack (@johncusack) May 1, 2019

The High Fidelity star, who has spent most of the last decade performing in straight to video projects, is no stranger to wild political rants on Twitter.

In one recent rant, Cusack claimed that there can be “no peaceful transition of power” and there will be “violence” if Trump loses the 2020 election. At the time the actor pinned his hopes on special counsel Robert Mueller to indict Trump and put him in jail, but we since learned that Cusack’s hopes were dashed when Mueller said he had insufficient evidence of collusion or obstruction, essentially exonerating the president of any crimes.

In another tweet, Cusack warned that democracy in the United States will not survive unless President Trump is forced to “rot in prison.”

Cusack initially called Trump a “pathological liar /criminal.” Then, in a follow-up tweet, he suggested that democracy in the United States would only survive if Trump serves time in jail, though he did not specify what crime Trump committed.

Just last month Cusack took a break from attacking Trump and instead attacked a member of his cabinet by exclaiming that outgoing Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen belongs behind bars for enforcing immigration laws.

