Actress Anjelica Huston Rips Robert De Niro: ‘How Big Can This Nut Be’

Adams Family star Anjelica Huston ripped into actor Robert De Niro during an interview with Vulture, questioning why he chooses to make low-grade films.

During the interview Huston questioned why De Niro needs the money from starring in low-grade films such as Dirty Grandpa and The Comedian.

“Although, how big can this nut be?” Anjelica Huston said of De Niro. “I guess he has maybe a couple of ex-wives, right? Not many, but what does this fellow spend his money on? He’s got Nobu. He’s got the Tribeca Film Festival — he’s not spending the film money on that.”

According to Yahoo, De Niro has built a business empire worth $1 billion through his Nobu Hospitality company, amassing a personal net worth of over $300 million over the course of his acting career.

Anjelica Huston also claimed that she was frozen out by Oprah Winfrey after she won the Best Supporting-Actress Oscar in 1986 for Prizzi’s Honor, defeating Winfrey’s role in Color Purple.

“She never had me on her show, ever. She won’t talk to me,” Huston said. “The only encounter I’ve had with Oprah was when I was at a party for the Academy Awards, (at) a private residence. I was talking to Clint Eastwood, and she literally came between us with her back to me. So all of (a) sudden, I was confronted with the back of Oprah’s head.”

