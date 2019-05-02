Chelsea Handler: ‘We Need to Impeach Barr and Trump’

Comedienne, former Netflix TV show host, and Democrat activist Chelsea Handler insisted that President Donald Trump and U.S. Attorney General William Barr need to be impeached over the Mueller investigation that found no cause to indict Trump.

Handler, whose latest outlet appears to be podcasting these days, jumped to Twitter to call for the end of the Trump administration (again).

“The corruption is on a level that surprises me every day, yet they do it with confidence and arrogance because they are with a man who hasn’t yet paid for any of his actions. That is why we need to impeach Barr and Trump. I’m so sick of information being held from the public,” she said on Thursday.

Of course, Handler’s Twitter accusations are not based in fact.

There hasn’t been anything “held from the public.” AG Barr’s testimony before Congress this week was based on his summary of the report by special counsel Robert Mueller that essentially exonerated Trump from charges of “collusion” and obstruction of justice.

Barr did not originate the assertion that the president was not guilty of the claims lodged against him for two years by the Democrats and the media. Robert Mueller did that.

Further, Barr’s summary of Mueller’s 400-page report is no act of subterfuge or any withholding of information from the American people because Mueller’s entire report can be read by anyone at any time by just downloading it from the Internet.

