First Lady Melania Trump strutted out of the White House to the Rose Garden on Thursday in a pair of stilettos that take florals to new heights.

For the National Day of Prayer event in the Rose Garden, Melania Trump opted for an Emilia Wickstead fit and flare midi skirt dress in a pleasing shade of green.

The dress, which features Mrs. Trump’s preferred shape of a fitted bodice and a rounded neckline, is currently sold out but previously retailed for about $2,000. Mrs. Trump showed off her slim waist by adding a thin crocodile belt in nearly the same shade of green.

As of late, Mrs. Trump has been particularly focused on vibrant, summer-ready footwear. For the Rose Garden event, she chose a pair of her favorite Christian Louboutin floral stilettos.

Avid Fashion Notes followers will remember that Mrs. Trump wore these same pumps in June 2017 with a blue Michael Kors sheath dress.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.