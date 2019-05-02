JOIN BREITBART. Click Now.

‘Star Wars’ Actor Peter Mayhew, Who Played Chewbacca, Dies at 74

AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis/Lucasfilm Ltd.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Peter Mayhew, who played Chewbacca in the “Star Wars” films, has died.

Mayhew’s family said in a statement Thursday that he died at his home in Texas on Tuesday. He was 74. No cause was given.

Actor Harrison Ford, left, who played Han Solo in the move “Star Wars,” is pictured with his co-stars, Anthony Daniels, who played C-3P0; Carrie Fisher who played Princess Leia, and Peter Mayhew who played Chewbacca the Wookiee, as they take a break from filming a television special to be telecast during the holidays, Oct. 5, 1978. (AP Photo/George Brich)

Harrison Ford, Anthony Daniels, Carrie Fisher, and Peter Mayhew in Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (Lucasfilm Ltd., 1980)

The 7-foot-3 Mayhew played the shaggy, towering Chewbacca, sidekick to Han Solo and co-pilot of the Millennium Falcon, in the original “Star Wars” trilogy.

He went on to appear in 2005′s “Revenge of the Sith” and shared the part in 2015′s “The Force Awakens” with actor Joonas Suotamo, who later took over the role.

Born and raised in England, Mayhew had appeared in just one film and was working as a hospital orderly in London when George Lucas found him and cast him in 1977′s “Star Wars.”

