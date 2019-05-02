Stephen Colbert Mocks Joe Biden’s ‘Make America Moral Again’ Slogan: ‘Awkward to Say’

CBS Late Show host Stephen Colbert mocked Joe Biden’s new campaign slogan “Make America Moral Again,” suggesting it is inferior to President Donald Trump’s iconic campaign catchphrase “Make America Great Again.”

“Biden has a full head of steam right away, he was already the frontrunner before he declared,” Stephen Colbert began. “Looks like Democrats are ‘Feeling the Bern’ so much as they are ‘jonesing for Joe.'”

Colbert then shared a clip of Biden’s Monday appearance on Good Morning America, where he was asked about whether he had a campaign slogan to counter Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again.”

“Make America Moral Again … Make America return to the essence of who we are, the dignity of the country, the dignity of people and treating our people with dignity,” Biden responded.

TONIGHT: Biden has a few notes on Trump's campaign slogan. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/kA516G2eCm — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) May 1, 2019

“Move over, MAGA,” Colbert quipped. “Little awkward to say, I admit, but it’s going to look fantastic on his hat.”

According to RealClearPolitics polling averages, Biden remains the strong favorite to clinch the Democratic nomination, with an average of 32.8 percent across recent polls. His closest competitors are currently Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont with a 19.4 percent average, and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who is lagging behind on just 8.4 percent.

“We are reminded again. We are in a battle. We are in a battle for America’s soul, I really believe that, and I want to restore it,” Biden said during a rally this weekend. “Donald Trump is the only president who’s decided not to represent the whole country. The president has his base; we need a president who works for all Americans — we can afford this.”

