Watch: Taylor Swift Accused of Culturally Appropriating Beyoncé’s Coachella Performance

Even after making a left-wing turn, pop megastar Taylor Swift once again finds herself the target of the woke masses Wednesday night after a performance of her’s that many thought ripped off Beyoncé.

During Swift’s performance at the Billboard Music Awards Wednesday, Taylor Swift used a marching band drum line and stood in a signature pose, leading many viewers to compare her performance to Beyoncé’s 2018 Coachella appearance.

One social media user posted a photo to Instagram comparing the two performances:

Beyoncé fans were happy to rip Swift for allegedly appropriating black culture.

TAYLOR SWIFT JUST BIT TF OUTTA BEYONCE ON THE BILLBOARD AWARDS … I’m Ὀ😭😭😭ὈὈὈὈ where is the beyhive???? pic.twitter.com/hWvRcKK4an — Jamilah Michelle (@jamilahmichelle) May 2, 2019

I don’t know if y’all are seeing this but Taylor Swift is gentrifying Beyonce’s Coachella performance right now — Guide Lee (@Chuck_Des) May 2, 2019

Someone kindly tell Taylor Swift, she will never be Beyoncé. Please stop biting… it’s embarrassing. #BillboardMusicAwards — toni carlucci (@TmCarlucci) May 2, 2019

Beyoncé looking at Taylor Swift performance pic.twitter.com/g9PA1VtV7m — Marley (@irondyketyson) May 2, 2019

Taylor Swift fans pushed back, accusing Beyoncé fans of reaching.

#Mayochella everyone cyber bullying Taylor Swift as if Beyoncé invented whistles, drums and putting your hand on your hip. Beyoncé is an icon but you're all assholes and honestly so stupid if you think that either Beyoncé or Taylor care about what you think. — ╰☆☆ li ☆☆╮ (@wildestdreaams) May 2, 2019

beyonce invented standing on stage with two legs how could taylor do that ??? SHE'S A COPY CAT BEYONCE DID THAT FIRST 😡😡😡 https://t.co/Jv3iOjaB5s — m (@slaylegend_13) May 2, 2019

I AM SICK AND TIRED OF YOU ALL ATTACKING @taylorswift13 HER PERFORMANCE HAD NOTHING TO DO WITH BEYONCÉ. LEAVE TAYLOR ALONE. SHE JUST WANTS TO BE FUCKING HAPPY OMFG YALL ARE TRASH. — sami (@sraihane1) May 2, 2019

Debates over cultural appropriation and the artistic license of musicians has engulfed popular music over the last few years, as some think that white pop stars and rappers benefit off black culture without understanding it or being a part of it.

Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, and Justin Timberlake have all been hit with accusations of ripping off black culture and music.

Swift recently joined the political scene after finally feeling “informed enough” to talk about political issues.

During the 2018 midterm elections, she endorsed Tennessee Democrat Phil Bredesen, saying, “I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country.”

“I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent,” the 29-year-old said.