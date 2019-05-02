Watch: Taylor Swift Accused of Culturally Appropriating Beyoncé’s Coachella Performance

Even after making a left-wing turn, pop megastar Taylor Swift once again finds herself the target of the woke masses Wednesday night after a performance of her’s that many thought ripped off Beyoncé.
During Swift’s performance at the Billboard Music Awards Wednesday, Taylor Swift used a marching band drum line and stood in a signature pose, leading many viewers to compare her performance to Beyoncé’s 2018 Coachella appearance.
One social media user posted a photo to Instagram comparing the two performances:
Beyoncé fans were happy to rip Swift for allegedly appropriating black culture.
TAYLOR SWIFT JUST BIT TF OUTTA BEYONCE ON THE BILLBOARD AWARDS … I’m Ὀ😭😭😭ὈὈὈὈ where is the beyhive???? pic.twitter.com/hWvRcKK4an
— Jamilah Michelle (@jamilahmichelle) May 2, 2019
I don’t know if y’all are seeing this but Taylor Swift is gentrifying Beyonce’s Coachella performance right now
— Guide Lee (@Chuck_Des) May 2, 2019
Someone kindly tell Taylor Swift, she will never be Beyoncé. Please stop biting… it’s embarrassing. #BillboardMusicAwards
— toni carlucci (@TmCarlucci) May 2, 2019
Beyoncé looking at Taylor Swift performance pic.twitter.com/g9PA1VtV7m
— Marley (@irondyketyson) May 2, 2019
Taylor Swift fans pushed back, accusing Beyoncé fans of reaching.
#Mayochella everyone cyber bullying Taylor Swift as if Beyoncé invented whistles, drums and putting your hand on your hip. Beyoncé is an icon but you're all assholes and honestly so stupid if you think that either Beyoncé or Taylor care about what you think.
— ╰☆☆ li ☆☆╮ (@wildestdreaams) May 2, 2019
beyonce invented standing on stage with two legs how could taylor do that ??? SHE'S A COPY CAT BEYONCE DID THAT FIRST 😡😡😡 https://t.co/Jv3iOjaB5s
— m (@slaylegend_13) May 2, 2019
I AM SICK AND TIRED OF YOU ALL ATTACKING @taylorswift13 HER PERFORMANCE HAD NOTHING TO DO WITH BEYONCÉ. LEAVE TAYLOR ALONE. SHE JUST WANTS TO BE FUCKING HAPPY OMFG YALL ARE TRASH.
— sami (@sraihane1) May 2, 2019
Debates over cultural appropriation and the artistic license of musicians has engulfed popular music over the last few years, as some think that white pop stars and rappers benefit off black culture without understanding it or being a part of it.
Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, and Justin Timberlake have all been hit with accusations of ripping off black culture and music.
Swift recently joined the political scene after finally feeling “informed enough” to talk about political issues.
During the 2018 midterm elections, she endorsed Tennessee Democrat Phil Bredesen, saying, “I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country.”
“I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent,” the 29-year-old said.
View this post on Instagram
I’m writing this post about the upcoming midterm elections on November 6th, in which I’ll be voting in the state of Tennessee. In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now. I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country. I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent. I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love. Running for Senate in the state of Tennessee is a woman named Marsha Blackburn. As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn. Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me. She voted against equal pay for women. She voted against the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking, and date rape. She believes businesses have a right to refuse service to gay couples. She also believes they should not have the right to marry. These are not MY Tennessee values. I will be voting for Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives. Please, please educate yourself on the candidates running in your state and vote based on who most closely represents your values. For a lot of us, we may never find a candidate or party with whom we agree 100% on every issue, but we have to vote anyway. So many intelligent, thoughtful, self-possessed people have turned 18 in the past two years and now have the right and privilege to make their vote count. But first you need to register, which is quick and easy to do. October 9th is the LAST DAY to register to vote in the state of TN. Go to vote.org and you can find all the info. Happy Voting! 🗳😃🌈
