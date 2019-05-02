Zac Efron: Serial Killer Ted Bundy Got Away with Crimes Because of His ‘White Privilege’

Actor Zac Efron, who portrays serial killer Ted Bundy in the new film Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile, said in a new interview that he thinks Bundy was able to get away with so many gruesome crimes due to his “white privilege.”

“Ted Bundy was a clean cut, uh, white dude who just did not seem–white person, so talk about white privilege. What he got away with back then, nobody would be able to do today. It’s a moment in time that came and passed and is truly scary,” Zac Efron told Ellen Degeneres in an interview posted on Youtube.

“But it does not glamorize the killing,” he added. Indeed, Efron is adamant that the film does not glorify Bundy.

During another interview with Jimmy Kimmel, the 31-year-old said, “I knew his name was associated with evil. I didn’t know the extent to which he had gotten away with at all.”

“My main concern once I heard this story was not to glamorize what Ted Bundy did..He is a horrible person and was a horrible person, rest in whatever. He’s not a good dude,” he said.

For all of Efron’s posturing about white privilege, he was a target of the woke mob last year when he faced allegations of cultural appropriation over wearing his hair in a dreadlock style.