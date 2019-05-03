Debra Messing: ‘Give the Gift’ of Reuniting Children Separated at Border for Mother’s Day

Actress-turned-activist Debra Messing urged her followers to celebrate Mother’s Day by giving “the gift of reunification” to migrant families separated at the border under President Donald Trump.

“There have been over 800 allegations of child sexual abuse and 3 children’s deaths since the “no tolerance” policy has been enacted, ripping children from their families,” Debra Messing said. “This Mother’s Day, you can give the gift of reunification by purchasing the dual language benefit children’s album SINGING YOU HOME wherever streaming music is sold or from the link below.”

The proceeds from the album go to two organizations, the Refugee & Immigrant Center for Education & Legal Services (RAICES) and Artists Striving to End Poverty (ASTEP).

Indeed, Hollywood stars have repeatedly used the issue of migrant family separations at the border as a weapon against President Trump’s administration. Last summer, when the issue was being hyped by the establishment media, celebrities came out against the border enforcement policy in full force.

Messing often uses her social media presence to draw attention to political issues like immigration. Last month, she blasted the appropriation of military funds for a border wall, saying that the Army giving contracts to build a wall was “disgusting and irresponsible.”

This is disgusting and irresponsible. https://t.co/GavGV9VCmD — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) April 10, 2019

The Will & Grace actress also joined the media hate campaign against students from Covington Catholic high school in January, lashing out against a teenager who she called a “mocking, condescending, disrespecting, ASSHOLE.”