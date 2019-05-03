Late-Night Hosts Rip Democrat’s Barr Hearing Chicken Stunt: ‘Trump will Win Again with Stuff Like That’

Jimmy Kimmel led the late-night mocking of the Democrats’, specifically Rep. Steve Cohen’s (D-TN) use of chicken to taunt Attorney General William Barr, warning that President Donald Trump will be re-elected if they continue with such low-grade comedy.

On Thursday, Barr didn’t appear in front of the House Judiciary Committee after he and Democratic lawmakers failed to agree on terms for the hearing. In response to his no-show, Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) brought a bucket of Kentucky Fried Chicken and a toy chicken to the hearing and nicknamed him “Chicken Barr.”

“I’ve been a student of government all my life; I watched the Watergate hearings from the beginning to the end,” Cohen complained. “This smacks so much of Watergate.”

“Wow, what a sick burn that is,” Kimmel said sarcastically. “Trump’s gonna win again with stuff like that, isn’t he?”

Kimmel was not the only late-night comedian to mock Cohen’s underwhelming stunt. Over on The Daily Show Trevor Noah suggested that it was more likely to bring President Donald Trump to the hearing.

“It will get Donald Trump to come and see Congress,” Noah said. “He saw that KFC bucket and was like, ‘fuel up Air Force One. We’re going to Congress.'”

NBC funnyman Seth Meyers also poked fun at the Congressman on his show Late Night, suggesting he should have not brought fast food into the hearing.

“Dude, if you want KFC, just order KFC. It’s fine,” Meyers told the Democratic congressman. “You don’t need to tie it in to the hearing.”

