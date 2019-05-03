Stephen Colbert Fantasizes About Choking Attorney General William Barr

Late Show host Stephen Colbert fantasized about “wringing the neck” of William Barr, accusing the attorney general of spreading a “bucket of lies” about the findings of Robert Mueller’s report into supposed Russian collusion.

“Happy Bill Barr Day, everybody! I got you the traditional gift: a bucket of lies,” Stephen Colbert said at the beginning of his show, after Barr faced questions from the Senate Judiciary Committee about the report’s findings. “It was incredibly frustrating to watch — filled with legalistic hair-splitting and political ass-covering. I’d say it made me want to wring his neck but I’d need five more hands.”

During the hearing, Barr was questioned about his four-page summary of the Mueller report, where he revealed that Trump had been all but exonerated on crimes related to Russian collusion.

“Last night, The Washington Post reported that three days after Barr’s four-page summary, Mueller wrote Barr a letter complaining that Barr ‘did not fully capture the context, nature, and substance’ of Mueller’s work,” Colbert responded. “Context, nature, and substance. That is… everything. That’s like saying, I really like what you did with this car, except the wheels, the engine, and… the car.”

Stephen Colbert then showed a clip from Barr’s testimony, where he said he did not know whether Robert Mueller agreed with his final summaries about the report.

“Yes, you do!” Colbert moaned, before mimicking Barr: “I don’t know if he really supported my conclusion. I mean, what is knowledge? Can we really know anything?”

