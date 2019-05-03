The son Rosanne Barr is left wondering why his mother’s career was destroyed over a single tweet while Disney film director James Gunn was rehired after years of tweets celebrating pedophilia and others about child rape, AIDS, the Holocaust, and Mexicans. The man has one question: “Why has my mother not been forgiven?”

Barr’s son, Jake Pentland, posted a passionate video in defense of his mother. Pentland raises a series of serious points about how Hollywood treated Barr over her 2018 tweet about former Barack Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett.

Pentland specifically cited the dozens of tweets by Disney film director James Gunn where Gunn was seen celebrating pedophilia. Pentland didn’t just mention Gunn’s tweets; he read some of them. And they are entirely vile.

Hi I’m Jake Pentland. I’m Roseanne’s son and I asked my mother if I could steal her YouTube page for a few minutes and just say a few words,” he began. “You know this has been a really trying year since her tweet got her fired and you know I’ve watched her apologize time and time again and I guess I just got sick of her apologizing and felt like somebody should say a few things about it other than her and that’s why I’m here.”

“So you know I don’t want to get into the tweet it doesn’t matter to me the point is she made a mistake. And she apologized and she should be forgiven and she hasn’t been up to this point,” Pentland continued. “It’s been a year, still, not working, still has not been hired back. She had to sign away the show. I mean that the punishment she faced for this one tweet it’s unprecedented. Why is she not forgiven? What did she do that was so bad? Because if you’re gonna tell me ‘oh she has a history of offensive tweets and that’s why Disney and ABC let her go’ well James Gunn was just rehired — as I said by Disney.

“It’s the same company and here’s some James Gunn tweets in case you didn’t know:”

“I liked it when little boys touched me in my silly place.” “The Expendables was so manly I fucked the shit of the little boy next to me.”

“I remember my first NAMBLA meeting.” These are all different tweets by the way. “I

remember my first NAMBLA meeting. It was the first time I felt okay with being who I am. Some of those guys are still my BFF.”

“NAMBLA is the North American man-boy love Association. It’s a pedophile group,” Pentland said before continuing to read Gunn’s tweets.

“I’m doing a big Hollywood film adaptation of the giving tree’ with a happy ending the tree grows back and

gives the kid a blowjob.”

“Now there were 20,000 tweets that James Gunn deleted once they started coming back up so, these are just the ones you could find,” Pentland added. I don’t know how many more there are but again my mother was fired, had her show

stolen, labeled a racist for one tweet.”

When Gunn’s old tweets were highlighted last year, Disney made a show of putting the director’s career on hold. But only months later he was quietly brought right back to helm the next episode of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.

In the end, despite years of thoroughly disgusting and sexually perverted tweets, Gunn’s career suffered no lasting damage at all as Disney brought him right back to work. And Pentland wants to know why Gunn can be forgiven for hundreds of immoral, disgusting tweets, but his mother can’t be forgiven for a single supposedly “offensive” tweet?

Pentland also slams Rosanne castmates such as Sara Gilbert who continued to make millions off Barr’s creation all the while excoriating Barr as a horrible racist. Pentland wondered how Gilbert could claim to be so morally upright by denouncing Barr even as she kept filling her pockets with money made off Barr’s creative brainchild.

“I don’t understand, whatever you want to call it this push to destroy my mother — because it’s been a year now, I’ve watched it for a year — is sickening, it’s gross, and we all see it,” Pentland continued. “I don’t know … James

Gunn got fired and they were like okay maybe they’re fairness in this town and now he’s back at Disney, so we’re left scratching our heads again like ‘okay I don’t know what it is. I don’t know what it is.’ And I really want to know that’s why I’m here.”

“I want to know why they are actively trying to ruin my mother at an unprecedented level,” he added. “For anybody in this town; there are people that have sexual assaults on their records that were forgiven in this town. There’s only one person that wasn’t forgiven and that’s my mother. And if you want to say that one weird tweet in the middle of the night that was taken purposely out of context is justification for stealing this woman’s life work, her art, a show that she created based off her life, her friends turned their backs on her — they didn’t just turn the back, they spun around one more time and stabbed her — and if you think that this punishment is justified, then you scare the hell out of me.”

“I don’t understand. I don’t understand what it is. I just want to know why I want to know why everybody else in this

town, including James Gunn, is forgiven. Why not her.”

Always the proud mother, Rosanne tweeted out her son’s serious takedown of Hollywood’s immorality.

“Roseanne Barr’s son reads James Gunn’s tweets” https://t.co/wDritU12yg — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 3, 2019

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.