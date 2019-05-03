‘Winnie The Pooh’ Voice Actor Accused of Rape and Animal Abuse

The ex-wife of the actor who voiced beloved cartoon character Winnie The Pooh has accused him of raping her and abusing animals.

As part of a vicious custody case, Stephanie Cumming has alleged that voice actor Jim Cummings “has engaged in physical, sexual and emotional abuse including but not limited to death threats, rape, and various sexual deviant behavior forced upon me without my consent” since their 2011 divorce, according to Page Six.

For his part, the actor, who has voiced a long list of Disney characters, says that his ex is only trying to destroy his career. Cummings says his wife told him, “I am going to tell people Winnie the Pooh is a woman-beating, drug-addicted freak!”

The divorced couple is still fighting over custody of their two daughters.

Stephanie Cumming alleges that the 66-year-old voice artist raped her in 2013 and sexually assaulted her on multiple other occasions. In one example, she said he fondled her and grabbed her breasts without permission and that he is a “much smaller version of Harvey Weinstein.”

The woman won a 2011 restraining order after she alleged that he slapped her in front of their daughter and “forcefully put his hand on the back of my neck and kissed me while holding me in place against the wall.”

Cummings does not dispute that he got fresh with his ex, but disputes that it was an assault.

“Forcing’? Please, everyone, Gracie, myself, and especially YOU were all giggling and laughing, it was pleasant to have one moment of light-heartedness. We both erupted into laughter,” he told the court.

Stephanie also detailed other incidents she claimed Cummings perpetrated while their daughters were in the room.

She also said that Cummings abused the family dog, including breaking the animal’s hip by striking it with a broom and leaving it trapped in a metal bucket outside in the searing heat.

Cummings told the court that the dog was never in any danger, though he admitted putting the animal in a tub as a form of punishment.

Stephanie also alleged that Cummings abuses alcohol, Adderall, and marijuana.

Cummings said that he has tried to resolve the couple’s differences amicably, but her “hostility” is too great to overcome.

