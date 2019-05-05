With its second weekend in theaters, Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame is still dominating and may have helped bring Captain Marvel back into the top five for those wanting to catch up before seeing the big Avengers finale.

Endgame has taken the record for earning two billion faster than any other film, hitting the big number after only eleven days in theaters easily topping Avatar which did not achieve the target until its 47th day of release, Box Office Mojo reported.

Despite pulling in another $145.8 million, the film did not win the prize for the biggest second weekend in domestic release. That record is still held by Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which earned $149.2 million for its second weekend in theaters.

Endgame has earned about $620 million in the U.S. and, along with the $1.569 billion in overseas ticket sales, the film is now in second place behind Avatar for the biggest movie opening. However, it seems likely that before its first run is up, Endgame will topple Avatar for that top spot.

Far back in cash register receipts, and in second place, was Sony’s The Intruder which brought in an estimated $11 million. Despite being a distant second to Endgame, the thriller sill beat industry expectations of a $9 million opening.

Coming in third is Lionsgate’s Long Shot. Unlike The Intruder, Long Shot only hit $10 million which was at the low end of industry expectations of as much as a $12 million opening weekend.

But the news was even worse for the fourth biggest film of the weekend. STX’s animated Ugly Dolls was expected to pull in at least $10 million but only squeaked by with $8.5 million. And this despite the huge merchandising tie-ins with such outlets as McDonald’s, Walmart, Hasbro, and others.

Finally, likely buoyed by being the last Marvel film on the ten-year plan that led to the big finale of Endgame, Disney’s Captain Marvel jumped back into the top five with another $4.2 million to its total box office. It is likely thousands streamed to Captain Marvel as a primer to seeing Endgame. The weekend’s toll brings Captain Marvel’s totals to $1.12 billion worldwide.

