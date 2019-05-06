Amy Schumer Uses Gender Reveal to Call for Wendy’s Boycott over ‘Failure to Prevent Rape of Female Farmworkers’

In an Instagram post revealing that her first baby will be a boy, actress-comedienne Amy Schumer also urged her millions of followers to boycott Wendy’s over accusations that the fast food chain purchases tomatoes from farmworkers who face sexual violence.

Amy Schumer took to Instagram over the weekend to urge followers to refuse to do business with Wendy’s, claiming it doesn’t do enough to prevent the rape of female farmworkers. At the heart of the debate, Wendy’s on one side and activists groups on the other, is over the chains refusal to to join program that purportedly protects farmworkers from sexual abuse.

“We love @chancetherapper and hate to be the ones to tell him that Wendy’s is the only fast food chain refusing to protect farmworker women from sexual assault and rape in the fields,” Schumer wrote.

“Message for the people in charge: Instead of spicy nuggets, we want food that is harvested with dignity NOT violence,” she added. “#BoycottWendys link in my bio of how you can help. Also, we are having a boy.”

Schumer was playing off the recent effort by Chance the Rapper to get Wendy’s to bring back its spicy chicken nuggets.

It won’t be today, but there’s always a chance — Wendy's (@Wendys) May 4, 2019

Actress and left-wing activist Alyssa Milano also piled on.

.@chancetherapper did you know @Wendys is the only fast food chain refusing to protect farmworker women from sexual assault & rape in the fields? Message for the people in charge: Instead of spicy nuggets, we want food that is harvested w/ dignity NOT violence. #BoycottWendys — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 5, 2019

Wendy’s addressed the mushrooming situation, saying, “This is a complex issue, but be assured that we do not purchase the field grown product that the Fair Food Program covers.”

“In fact, Wendy’s is proud to only purchase tomatoes from indoor hydroponic North American farms. We are excited about the superior quality of these tomatoes, and this move further strengthens our commitment to responsible sourcing practices by providing safe, indoor working conditions, shelter from the elements and environmental contaminants, reduced water and land use burdens, and a significantly reduced need for chemical pesticides,” the statement from Wendy’s said. “Further, all of our suppliers must adhere to our Supplier Code of Conduct which includes requirements related to human rights and labor practices. You can find more information about our position on this matter on our blog.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.