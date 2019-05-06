‘Game of Thrones’ Fans Erupt over Coffee Cup Spotted in Winterfell Celebration Scene

A modern-day coffee cup made a cameo in Sunday’s episode of Game of Thrones, appearing on a wooden table during a post-battle celebration in Winterfell’s hall following Arya Stark’s killing of the Night King. While Tormund Giantsbane lauded Jon Snow, the coffee cup was seen before Daenerys Targaryen — and fans of the show exploded in reaction on social media.

YouTube personality Zane Hijazi spotted the accidental prop and tweeted his recording of the episode’s moment:

my favorite show in the entire world forgot a STARBUCKS COFFEE CUP ON THE TABLE WHILE FILMING pic.twitter.com/60z3pOCfg9 — zane (@zane) May 6, 2019

Assorted Twitterati poked fun at the Game of Thrones gaffe, though the placement of the cup may have been intentional.

If you look it closely pic.twitter.com/FAY4kLppNX — SHRABIN (@5hrabin) May 6, 2019

Oh yes that was definitely a Starbucks cup in #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/l6V9G3udzN — Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 6, 2019

Various news outlets speculated that the coffee cup was from Starbucks.

News18 wrote of the gaffe:

One person in the room, though, was clearly not having the best time – Dany – who has been left conflicted after learning that she’s the aunt of the love of her life, Jon Snow, who also happens to be Aegon Targaryen, the rightful heir to her beloved Iron Throne. It seems even the Mother of Dragons needed some extra help to deal with these complications. And what cold be a better substance to clear one’s head than coffee?

While others in the celebration scene can be seen indulging in alcohol before marching to the final battle, we see Dany settling for some caffeine.

The Game of Thrones official Twitter account has not commented on the errant coffee cup.

In 2017, Variety reported a $15-million-per-episode cost for the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones.

