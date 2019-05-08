Comedian and former Netflix talk show host Chelsea Handler blamed Republican lawmakers and the NRA for the shooting at Colorado’s STEM School Highlands Ranch.

“How many children have to get killed for Republicans to do something about gun control? Thousands. Millions,” Chelsea Handler fumed on Wednesday. “Thank you for teaching our children that money from the NRA is more important than their lives.”

Eight people were injured and one was killed in the attack that police believe was carried out by an 18-year-old male and a female who is a juvenile.

Heavy reports that the alleged male attacker is a registered Democrat who used Facebook posts to praise Obama.

Handler’s calls for more gun control were echoed by gun control activist and actress Alyssa Milano, who tweeted, “WE MUST TAKE ACTION. It is not normal that we are choosing to do nothing. It’s complete negligence and child endangerment to not reform our gun laws.”

WE MUST TAKE ACTION. IT IS NOT NORMAL THAT WE ARE CHOOSING TO DO NOTHING. It’s complete negligence and child endangerment to not reform our gun laws. #NoRA https://t.co/rvlK6PsVav — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 7, 2019

Both Handler and Milano overlooked the fact that Colorado adopted stringent gun controls in the wake of the December 14, 2012, Sandy Hook Elementary School attack. Those controls include a ban on “high capacity” magazines and statewide universal background checks. But these controls once again proved impotent to stop determined attackers.

