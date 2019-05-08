George Clooney Parody PSA Rips Trump and ‘Dumb F*cking Idiots’ for ‘Saying Dumb Sh*t’ About Climate Change

Actor George Clooney ripped President Donald Trump over so-called “dumbfuckery” in a Jimmy Kimmel Live-produced parody PSA meant to sound the alarm about the newly released United Nations’ 1,500-page report, which claims human activity will wipe out a million species in a matter of decades.

“Tragically, the volumes of invaluable knowledge gathered over centuries are now treated by an epidemic of dumb fucking idiots saying dumb shit,” George Clooney said before throwing to a clip of U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.) holding a snowball on the Senate floor. The screen over Clooney’s should also shows White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Fox News host Tucker Carlson talking about climate change.

“‘Dumbfuckery’ is very dangerous, infecting the minds of even the most stable geniuses” George Clooney continued just as the camera panned over to a clip of President Trump joking about windmills and climate change.

“As a result, rampant ‘Dumbfuckery’ threatens our planet,” the Oscar-winner said before asking the audience to support the United to Defeat Untruthful Misinformation and Support Science: UDUMASS.

Not one to shy away from slamming Trump, Clooney has spent the last three years ripping the man he said is “not going to a president.”

“That’s not going to happen” Clooney said in May 2016 at a Cannes Film Festival press junket for his latest film Money Monster.

A mere month after hoping President Trump can do a “decent job,” Clooney warned that the “the actions of this president have caused alarm and dismay amongst our allies abroad and given considerable comfort to our enemies.”

Clooney is currently promoting Catch–22, a World War II-era dark comedy miniseries based on the novel of the same set to debut on Hulu on May 17.

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson