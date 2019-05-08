John Leguizamo: ‘Trump Is Destroying Our Country to Satisfy Putin’

Actor John Leguizamo shared a new conspiracy theory on Wednesday with his hundreds of thousands of Twitter followers: President Donald Trump is doing Russian President Vladimir Putin’s bidding by “destroying the country.”

“Trump is destroying our country to satisfy Putin! Probably what that 90 minute call was about last week! Putin blackmailing trump!” the John Wick star said.

Trump is destroying our country to satisfy Putin! Probably what that 90 minute call was about last week! Putin blackmailing trump! https://t.co/udzaP6B14N — John Leguizamo (@JohnLeguizamo) May 8, 2019

The actor’s rant was spurred by Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy who lamented that we don’t have a permanent Secretary of Defense even as we are “at war in three different countries.”

It appears that the Ice Age voice actor is unaware that President Donald Trump is responsible for killing more Russian soldiers than any American president when he authorized a battle near Syria that reportedly resulted in the death of over 400 Russians and Syrian mercenaries working with the Kremlin.

It also appears that Leguizamo does not grasp how tough Trump has been on Russia and that the president has leveled a series of crushing sanctions on Putin’s regime. Indeed, Trump even continued and codified the sanctions Obama put in place against Russia.

These are not the actions of a Russian asset. But Leguizamo is fond of unleashing questionable and uninformed political rants.

In June of last year, the Mad TV alum attacked Americans who vote Republican and said that it is time to “fight” against them. “F$k civility,” he said of the American political arena.

No more playing nice with Republicans because they have never played nice back!! Fight back and fight back smart and till the bitter end!! F$k civility! They ain’t never been civil!! https://t.co/IJcJdIVNiy — John Leguizamo (@JohnLeguizamo) June 27, 2018

In other political tweets, Leguizamo called for a ban on guns, fought against Attorney General Jeff Sessions, came to the support of disgraced FBI agent Peter Strzok, and said Hispanic Republicans are cockroaches.

“Latin people for Republicans are like roaches for raid… It doesn’t make sense. [Republicans are] not for us. You’re not for my values,” he wrote.

