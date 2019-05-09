Busy Philipps: ‘Being a F*cking Woman’ Means Being ‘Reminded that People Are Trying to Police Your Body’

Television host and Hollywood actress Busy Philipps revealed Tuesday that she had an abortion at 15 and used the occasion to slam Georgia’s new “Heartbeat” law that bans most abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected.

I spoke about my abortion on my show tonight because I can not sit idly by while women’s rights are stripped away. https://t.co/Vk4kh4ZBJq — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) May 8, 2019

“Every woman deserves compassion and care, not judgment and interference, when it comes to their own bodies,” said the host of E! Network’s Busy Tonight, according to the Hill.

The actress, who has appeared in HBO’s Vice Principals and TBS’s Cougar Town, continued:

The statistic is one in four women will have an abortion before age 45. And that statistic sometimes surprises people and maybe you’re sitting there thinking “I don’t know a woman who would have an abortion.” Well, you know me. I had an abortion when I was 15 years old. And I’m telling you this because I’m genuinely scared for women and girls all over this country and I think that we all need to be talking more and sharing our stories more.

Busy Philipps then switched to the topic of the Met Gala, the annual fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, which was held Monday night. The theme of this year’s Met Gala was “Camp” and featured celebrities in many varieties of flamboyant and gender-bender garb.

“So, let’s talk about the Met Gala,” Philipps said. “Is that a hard-left turn? Is it kind of jarring? Yes, it is also kind of jarring.”

“But guess what?” she asked. “That’s what being a fucking woman is. Having a regular Tuesday and then suddenly be reminded that people are trying to police your body. And then you just have to go back to work.”

Planned Parenthood tweeted its gratitude to Philipps:

Georgia’s Living Infants Fairness and Equality (LIFE) Act recognizes unborn babies as human beings. It prohibits abortions in the state after a heartbeat is detected, except in cases of rape, incest, or if the life of the mother is in danger.

Gov. Brian Kemp said in a statement in March after the bill was approved by the Georgia House, “Georgia is a state that values life.”

“This is a powerful moment in Georgia,” the governor continued. “It’s bigger than politics and partisanship. Let’s champion life today and ensure that all Georgians – including the unborn – have the chance to live, grow, and prosper.”