Ellen DeGeneres Vows to Back the Democratic Challenger to Trump Because We ‘Definitely Need a Change’

Comedian and day time talk show mogul Ellen DeGeneres says she’s not ready to back one particular candidate in the primaries but she will support the Democratic nominee because America “definitely” needs to move on from President Donald Trump.

“I care deeply about our country and what’s happening to it,” Ellen DeGeneres said according to Variety. “I’m political but I’m not the kind of person that’s going to talk about politics in standup.”

“But I definitely think that we need a change, and we’ll figure out who that person is,” the Ellen host continued. “I’m going to wait and see who ends up getting everybody’s vote and we’ll see who I get behind… I kind of have a candidate but I’m just going to wait.”

The Finding Nemo star made headlines in May 2017 after declaring that President Trump is not welcome on her Emmy-winning show. “He’s against everything that I stand for,” she said at the time. “We need to look at someone else who looks different than us and believes in something that we don’t believe in and still accept them, and still let them have their rights.”

DeGeneres, of course, invited Barack Obama twice during his two terms in the White House: once in 2011 and again in February 2016.

In the run up to the 2020 election, DeGeneres has featured several Democratic candidates on her talk show, including South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and former Texas Democratic Congressman Beto O’Rourke.

