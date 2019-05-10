‘Law & Order: SVU’ Smears Covington Students with the Help of Ilhan Omar Character

NBC crime procedural Law & Order: Special Victims Unit featured a “ripped from the headlines” theme in its latest episode, which smeared the Covington Catholic kids by pitting them against an Ilhan Omar-styled character who is portrayed as a hero.

The plot centered on a poor, put-upon Islamic city politician being confronted by a red ballcap-wearing crowd of young men who scream at her and taunt her. But the episode also throws in a big dollop of male oppression and lesbianism for good measure, Newsbusters reported.

The Law & Order: SVU episode entitled, “Assumptions,” opens with a pair of teenaged boys running away from a vandalized mosque in which we soon see that Muslim Councilwoman Nahla Nasar (Nazneen Contractor) has been raped.

We later find out that the teens who supposedly vandalized the mosque are Jewish… because there are lots of Jews running around New York vandalizing mosques, apparently. And minutes later we see a Jewish teen named Ari (Ted Sutherland) leading a group of teens who are clearly modeled after the left’s version of the Covington Catholic kids who were maligned by the media for “confronting” a Native American group in Washington D.C. early this year. The tip-in for that characterization is that Ari wears a MAGA-like red ballcap on his head in every scene as he screams spittle-specked hatred into the Muslim woman’s face.

Early in the episode, the SVU team is not only investigating the rape reported by the Muslim councilwoman but a supposed “hate crime” when Ari was seen to be grabbing the woman’s hijab off of her head. “his boy grabbed my hijab and spat in my face,” Nasar says of the Jewish teens. “These people are Islamophobes. It’s in their blood. One of these boys must have raped me.”

Nasar accuses the Jewish teens of raping her as well as vandalizing the mosque and makes public pronouncements that the boys and the police both are oppressing her because she is a hijab-wearing, traditional Muslim. Nasar also parades around defiantly poking fingers in people’s face for their supposed Islamophobia.

From there, the politically-charged episode takes a few twists and turns and moves away from the Jewish Covington teens by depicting the SVU team finding a longer video that proves that it was Nasar who provoked the teens and the “hijab grab” didn’t actually occur. However, unlike the real Covington incident, the longer video did not exonerate the kids entirely as in the SVU episode the Jewish teens are still clearly filled with hate and are very confrontational and anti-Muslim.

As the episode leaves the Jewish teens behind, the plot takes a few odd twists that layers on a few more social justice tropes. As the SVU investigators dig into the case, they soon discover that Nasar’s ex-husband has been stalking her and we find that he is a raging sexist. The ex’s male chauvinism is compounded by his traditional Muslim ideals and the fact that Nasar is far from a traditional Muslim woman because … *big reveal* … she’s really a lesbian.

The episode comes to a conclusion that seems to satisfy every social justice criteria. It finds Nasar’s ex-husband convicted for raping her and sends her traditional Muslim parents to falling at her feet and accepting her as their newly outed lesbian daughter. Oddly, she doesn’t even lose her political base despite that she lied about the Jewish teens and hid the fact that she’s lesbian by pretending to be a traditional, observant Muslim.

Meanwhile, attorneys representing real-life Covington Catholic High School student Nicholas Sandmann have filed a lawsuit aimed at NBC for $275 million over defamation.

