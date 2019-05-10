Rob Reiner: ‘My Energy Is Focused On Making Sure Trump Doesn’t Serve Another Term’

Appearing on the PBS series, Firing Line, Hollywood director and left-wing activist Rob Reiner warns the two dozen Democrats who are running for president not to attack each other in the runup to the 2020 primaries.

“I don’t want to see the country destroyed,” Reiner exclaimed during his visit to the PBS talk show.

“My energy is going to be focused on making sure Trump doesn’t serve another term,” the This is Spinal Tap director told host Margaret Hoover. “We cannot have that. I’m, not just as a Democrat, I’m as an American I don’t want to see the country destroyed.”

The Hollywood denizen then insisted that the “good Republicans” he has spoken with agree with him.

“And the good Republicans that I talk to all the time are like, their hair is on fire,” Rob Reiner exclaimed. “They don’t understand why those people in Congress are in this cult, where they’re worried about their election. At a certain point, you’ve got to say, ‘I care more about this country than I do about my getting r-elected.'”

"I don't want to see the country destroyed." Director @RobReiner talks about channeling his political activism into the 2020 election. He says he hopes the Dems don't pick fights with each other because he wants "the strongest person to emerge…to take on Donald Trump." pic.twitter.com/2Kqj0fEpSQ — Firing Line with Margaret Hoover (@FiringLineShow) May 9, 2019

Reiner also had some advice to the Democrats vying for the 2020 Democrat nomination.

“My mantra has always been, support everybody. Support everybody and don’t trash anybody,” Reiner said of his effort to usher in a socialist-Democrat regime in Washington.

Sadly, he feels that advice is already being ignored by his party.

“But it’s also already been thrown out the window because the minute Joe Biden announced — and the way you know it works in politics — whoever is the perceived frontrunner at any point gets all the fire from the other candidates, so I’m hoping that they keep their powder dry because, ultimately, we want the strongest person to emerge and that person to take on Donald Trump.”

