Bette Midler Joins Sex Strike to Protest Georgia ‘Heartbeat’ Law

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: Bette Midler performs onstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
ROBERT KRAYCHIK

Left-wing actress and singer Bette Midler called on Georgia’s women to “stop having sex with men” in response to the Peach State’s passage of a “Heartbeat” bill that bans most abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected.

“I hope the stop having sex with men until these indignities are overturned,” Bette Midler said.
The law, dubbed the Living Infants Fairness and Equality (LIFE) Act (HB 481), prohibits abortions in the state after a heartbeat is detected, usually at about six weeks of pregnancy. Cases of rape, incest, or if the life of the mother is in danger are exceptions to the law.

Midler echoed fellow actress and political activist Alyssa Milano’s call for women to abstain from sex with men via a “sex strike,” claiming, “Our reproductive rights are being erased.”

In March, assorted Hollywood activists including Ashley Judd and Mark Ruffalo joined Alyssa Milano’s effort in threatening Georgia with a boycott prior to the “heartbeat” bill being signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp (D-GA).

Midler’s opposition to Georgia’s “heartbeart” law joins other Hollywood-based political reactions, including three film companies pledging to boycott Georgia as long as the law remains on the books. David Simon’s Blown Deadline Productions, Killer Films CEO Christine Vachon, and Mark Duplass have vowed to boycott the state.

In 2018, Midler fantasized about President Donald Trump and his family being hanged “good and high” in a tweet celebrating the Robert Mueller-led operation. “Trump Trump Trump Bob Mueller’s marching, Trump Trump Trump And here is why Trump Trump Trump He’s gonna hang you Hang the fam’ly GOOD AND HIGH!” she wrote.

