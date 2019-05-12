Evan Rachel Wood Suggests Men Get ‘Mandatory Vasectomies’ in Response to Georgia ‘Heartbeat’ Law

Hollywood actress Evan Rachel Wood took to Twitter over the weekend and joked that men should undergo mandatory surgical sterilization in response to Georgia’s “Heartbeat” abortion law, which prohibits a woman from aborting her pregnancy in the state after a heartbeat is detected.

“Please. We have been abused and used enough. They want control of our bodies. I cant even begin to explain the terrifying implications of this. Help. Please,” the Westworld star said. “They are going to try and overturn Roe vs Wade and countless women are going to die. Everyone STAND UP.”

Evan Rachel Wood later added a much more serious take on the issue which has kicked off a Hollywood-backed boycott campaign in Georgia, over the legislation Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) signed into law earlier this month.

“I dont want mandatory vasectomies because I don’t believe we should legislate peoples bodies, its a dangerous slippery slope.” the HBO star said. “I used the example to point out the hypocrisy of always putting the responsibility, punishment, blame, or means of prevention, solely on women.”

A growing number of Hollywood elites have boycotted the state by not filming their, with actress and political activist Alyssa Milano going so far a to call for a “sex strike” until the law is overturned. Meanwhile, Hollywood mega-producers J.J. Abrams and Jordan Peele will still film their upcoming HBO horror series, Lovecraft Country, in Georgia, but they will donate their profits to the campaign to overturn the “heartbeat” law.

