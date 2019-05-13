Bill Nye: It’s Time to Realize ‘the Planet Is on F*cking Fire!’

Appearing Sunday on HBO’s Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Bill Nye launched into an profanity-laden and hyperbolic rant about climate change, exclaiming “the planet’s on fucking fire!”
“By the end of this century, if emissions keep rising, the average temperature on Earth could go up another four to eight degrees,” Nye said while discussing the Green New Deal, the far-left proposed stimulus package that aims to address global warming and economic inequality. “What I’m saying is the planet’s on fucking fire. There are a lot of things we could do to put it out — are any of them free? No, of course not. Nothing’s free, you idiots. Grow the fuck up. You’re not children anymore. I didn’t mind explaining photosynthesis to you when you were 12. But you’re adults now, and this is an actually crisis, got it?
Safety glasses off, motherfuckers,” he added.
In a rantt of his own, Oliver defended the proposal against those who dismissed the Green New Deal as a pie-in-the-sky proposal.
“It is a non-binding resolution that very briefly sets out some extremely aggressive goals, including achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions, meeting 100% of the country’s power demand through clean, renewable and zero-emission energy sources and creating millions of good, high-wage jobs in the United States,” he said. “The whole Green New Deal is just 14 pages long. That is seven pages shorter than the menu for the Cheesecake Factory.”
