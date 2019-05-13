Bill Nye: It’s Time to Realize ‘the Planet Is on F*cking Fire!’

Ed Markey

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Bernie Sanders

Elizabeth Warren

Cory Booker

Nye remarks come after the Senate voted down the Green New Deal package by a vote of 57-0. Notably, 43 Democrats voted “present” for it. The measure was co-sponsored by Sen.(D-MA) and freshman congresswoman Rep.(D-NY). The concept has since been endorsed by numerous 2020 Democrat White House hopefuls like Sens.(I-VT),(D-MA), and(D-NJ).

In a rantt of his own, Oliver defended the proposal against those who dismissed the Green New Deal as a pie-in-the-sky proposal.

“It is a non-binding resolution that very briefly sets out some extremely aggressive goals, including achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions, meeting 100% of the country’s power demand through clean, renewable and zero-emission energy sources and creating millions of good, high-wage jobs in the United States,” he said. “The whole Green New Deal is just 14 pages long. That is seven pages shorter than the menu for the Cheesecake Factory.”