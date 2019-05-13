Dean Cain Rips Hollywood Left for Imposing ‘Their Values’ on Georgia Voters with ‘Heartbeat’ Law Boycott

A partial transcript is as follows:

AINSLEY EARHARDT: You did the movie about Dr. Gosnell, who performed all those abortions, so, what do you think about what’s happening in Georgia [with] these actors saying we’re going to boycott?

DEAN CAIN: I think it’s pretty interesting that there are several companies saying they are going to boycott that have never filmed there. I thought that was hysterical. It’s very simple. The Georgia voters put their legislators in place, they legislated this, it passed there House, it went to the governor. The governor campaigned saying “I would sign this if it’s passed.” He got in, he signed it. The people of Georgia made their mark, they made their decision and that’s what they did. And now we have Hollywood coming in and saying “Listen, we want you to have our values. We’re going to tell you what you should do and how you should do it in your state.” I don’t think they understand civics very well. They don’t know how it works. They’re going to pull their money out, or they say they will. There’s a huge infrastructure in Georgia and if what the Senator said is right, there’s more production there than in Los Angeles, it ain’t gonna happen.

STEVE DOOCY: Well, I think there are seven states now where they have a “heartbeat” bill on the books. What it does is it establishes when life begins, essentially personhood, which is at six weeks. The people who are pro-abortion, they don’t like that.

CAIN: No, they don’t like that at all. And look, here’s the funny thing. Whether you agree with the bill or not, and this is the point for Georgia, is that’s what the state decided. Those voters decided that. Hollywood pretending to be the bastion of moral superiority is an absolute joke.