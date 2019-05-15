JOIN BREITBART. Takes 2 seconds.
Hollywood Freaks After Alabama Passes Abortion Ban: ‘This Ends with Impeachment and People in the Streets’

Getty Images
JEROME HUDSON

The Hollywood left, from Lady Gaga to Marvel movie star Chris Evans, took to social media on Wednesday and railed against state Senate lawmakers in Alabama where a bill limiting abortions in the state passed by a margin of 25-6.

“These statehouses are waging all-out war on women and their right to control their reproductive decisions,” Oscar and Grammy Award-winning singer John Legend said. “This is awful.”

“Don’t move forward after reading this like everything is normal. Don’t shake your head at Alabama and then keep going about your day. Realize that this is a warning,” said Disney film director Ava DuVernay. “It’s Alabama and abortion today. It’s you and your rights tomorrow. Your silence will not save you. So speak up.”

Indeed, much of the acrimony over the bill, which passed late Tuesday, is directed at the fact that the measure doesn’t include language for exceptions in the event that a pregnancy is the result of rape or incest.

The Alabama bill’s sponsor Rep. Terri Collins (R-Decatur) addressed the missing provision, saying, “Well, how do we say, ‘The baby inside is a person unless they’re conceived in rape or incest’?”

Nevertheless, Hollywood stars, many of whom are staunch proponents of abortion, piled on.

“This is absolutely unbelievable. If you’re not worried about roe v wade, you’re not paying attention. This is why voting matters!!” Avengers: Endgame star Chris Evans said.

“There have been nearly 30 bans on abortion introduced, passed, or signed into law in statehouses around the country this year alone,” said Alyssa Milano, who has led a boycott in Georgia after a new abortion ban was singed into law in the state last week. “This is Trump’s anti-choice agenda and part of the GOP’s war on women.”

See the Hollywood reaction below.

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson

