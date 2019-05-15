Milla Jovovich Shares Abortion ‘Nightmare’: ‘I Cannot Remain Silent When So Much Is at Stake’

With Hollywood up in arms over the various restrictive abortion laws being passed, actress Milla Jovovich is now speaking out against these bills and about her own abortion.

Jovovich posted her objections to the recent abortion restrictions to her Instagram account and started out with a warning that she does not usually post about politics but felt she could not remain quiet.

“I don’t like to get political, and I try to only do it if a really have to, and this is one of those times. If someone doesn’t want to continue reading, you have been warned,” the Fifth Element star wrote on Monday. “Our rights as women to obtain safe abortions by experienced doctors are again at stake.”

“Last Tuesday, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed a draconian bill into law that outlaws all abortions after six weeks — before most women even realize they’re pregnant — including in cases of RAPE OR INCEST,” she railed.

“This makes Georgia the sixth state to pass such a restrictive six-week abortion ban, joining Ohio, Mississippi, Kentucky, Iowa, and North Dakota,” she wrote only hours before the State of Alabama joined that list.

The Hellboy star warned that if these laws are enacted, women will be forced to get abortions in “potentially unsafe and unsanitary conditions.”

Jovovich told her fans that two years ago when she was filming in Eastern Europe, she had to get an emergency abortion when she went into pre-term labor at four and a half months into her pregnancy.

The actress went on to detail her abortion experience saying, “It was one of the most horrific experiences I have ever gone through. I still have nightmares about it. I was alone and helpless.”

“When I think about the fact that women might have to face abortions in even worse conditions than I did because of new laws, my stomach turns. I spiraled into one of the worst depressions of my life and had to work extremely hard to find my way out,” she explained.

Jovovich told fans that she had to quit acting for a period of time to deal with her depression.

“Thank God I was able to find my way out of that personal hell without turning to medication, but the memory of what I went through and what I lost will be with me till the day I die,” she wrote.

“Abortion is a nightmare at its best. No woman wants to go through that. But we have to fight to make sure our rights are preserved to obtain a safe one if we need to,” she wrote, adding, “I never wanted to speak about this experience. But I cannot remain silent when so much is at stake.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.