Reese Witherspoon Declares Pro-Life Heartbeat Laws ‘Unconstitutional’

In a rare display of political activism, actress Reese Witherspoon took to social media on Wednesday and blasted the half-dozen states that have passed legislation outlawing abortion once a heartbeat is detected in the womb.

Via Twitter, Witherspoon described the “new abortion bans” as “unconstitutional,” “abhorrent,” and “an attack on women’s fundamental rights.”

I’m beyond upset about the passing of new abortion bans in Alabama, Kentucky, Mississippi, Georgia, and Ohio,” the Big Little Lies star said. “This is Unconstitutional and Abhorrent. We can not tolerate this attack on women’s fundamental rights.”

Witherspoon has previously described herself as a “feminist,” characterizing feminism as a movement pursuing “equality” between the sexes.

Assorted Hollywood leftists echoed Witherspoon’s opposition to the aforementioned new state restrictions on abortion, including singer John Legend, film director Ava Duvernay, actor Chris Evans, singer and actress Lady Gaga, and Hamilton playright Lin-Manuel Miranda, comedienne Sarah Silverman, and others.

ABC’s Joy Behar highlighted the race of Alabama state senators who voted for a bill to ban abortions after detection of a fetal heartbeat.

“Can we look at a picture of the panel of men who did this? There it is. Gee, what do they have in common? They’re all men, all white guys,” Behar said, adding, “Maybe we should make it a law that they should all be required to get a vasectomy, that group in particular.”

Follow Robert Kraychik on Twitter @rkraychik.