Alec Baldwin: ‘This Country Is Being Played By Putin over a Peepee Tape’

Actor Alec Baldwin warned that the United States is “being played” by Russian leader Vladimir Putin and that President Donald Trump will soon start a war to divert people’s attention away from it.

The Saturday Night Live star was apparently railing against the recent move by Attorney General William Barr to assign Attorney John Durham to investigate the origins of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s probe into the Trump campaign into Russia conclusion.

The report, concluded by FBI Special Counsel last month, found that the Trump campaign did not collude with the Russian state in a bid to influence the outcome of the 2016 presidential election.

“Some of these conservative trash websites want to thrill you with the headline: BARR DECLARES WAR ON FBI,” wrote Baldwin. “This country is being played by Putin. Over a “Peepee Tape.” # ImpeachTrump.”

Baldwin’s claim of a “PeePee Tape” refers to the conspiracy theory about a supposed blackmail tape held by the Russian government that shows Donald Trump watching prostitutes urinate on a hotel bed in Moscow back n 2013.

“Trump now takes his cover-up to the ultimate level,” Baldwin followed up. “He’s gonna start a war to divert your attention.”

Baldwin’s comments were sent from the Twitter account of the ‘Hilaria and Alec Baldwin Foundation,’ which claims to support causes within “arts and culture, health, and the environment.” Last November, the Boss Baby star also used the foundation’s account to describe Trump as a Nazi tumor that is destroying America day by day.

“The United States has a National Socialist tumor in its body and it is growing day by day,” the actor wrote. “This alone should compel you to do everything in your power to get rid of Trump.”

