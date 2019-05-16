Nude Emily Ratajkowski: States with ‘Highest Proportions of Black Women’ Using Abortion to Protect ‘Prison Industrial Complex’

Posting a nude photo of herself to Twitter on Thursday, actress and left-wing activist Emily Ratajkowski said the states enforcing abortion restrictions are disproportionately hurting black women in order to “perpetuate the industrial prison complex.”

“This week, 25 old white men voted to ban abortion in Alabama even in cases of incest and rape. These men in power are imposing their wills onto the bodies of women in order to uphold the patriarchy and perpetuate the industrial prison complex by presenting women of low income opportunity the right to chose not to reproduce,” Ratajkowski said in a lengthy social media message.

“The states trying to ban abortions have the highest proportions of black women living there,” Ratajkowski said, adding that these laws “are about class and race and is a direct attack on the fundamental human rights women in the US deserve and are protected by under Roe v Wade. Our bodies, out choice.”

It’s unclear what the I Feel Pretty star’s focus on black women needing to have the right to abortion has to do with the perpetuation of the “industrial prison complex.” But it is worth noting that while black women represent roughly 14 percent of the Alabama population, they accounted for nearly 62 percent of the 6,768 abortions in the state in 2017, according to Alabama Public Health Department data.

No stranger to stripping down to make a political statement, Emily Ratajkowski came under fire last year for going braless at an anti-Brett Kavanaugh protest.

Come on go home. Waste of time young child. And put a bra on. — Carrie White (@CarewhiteWhite) October 4, 2018

Indeed, Emily Ratajkowski is just the latest Hollywood activist to protest the recently passed laws imposing restrictions on abortion. Alabama’s law makes most abortions in the state illegal and has no exemptions for cases in which the pregnancy is the result of rape and incest. The law, due to take effect in six months, was voted on by more than two dozen male state Senators. The bill was sponsored by state Rep. Terri Collins (R) and signed into law by Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey (R), both of whom are women.

This week, pro-abortion activists are gearing up to protest Alabama’s newly signed law. Some Hollywood production companies in Georgia have declined to work in the Peach State in protest of its “Heartbeat” law, which bans abortions after a heartbeat is detected in the womb.

Hollywood super-producers J.J. Abrams and Jordan Peele said they would continue filming in Georgia but will donate profits from their new HBO series to pro-abortion causes in the state. Actress Alyssa Milano kicked off a sex strike last week in protest of the Georgia abortion law.

