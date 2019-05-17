David Letterman: I Don’t Like That ‘Goon’ Trump as President of Our Country

Appearing recently on NBC’s Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist, former late-night host David Letterman referred to President Donald Trump as a “goon,” and said, “as an American, I don’t like this man as a president of our country.”

David Letterman sat down with @WillieGeist and says he doesn’t miss doing comedy in the age of Trump, but that his approach would have been head-on and inelegant: “The people in charge now do a really good job of it…" pic.twitter.com/mF7x5az70B — MSNBC (@MSNBC) May 17, 2019

“Since you left late night, whether or not you miss it, there’s a new president of the United States. You may have noticed. Do you miss being on late night for that fact?” MSNBC’s Willie Geist asked David Letterman.

“No. Because, first of all, the people who are in charge now do a really good job of it. And, as I’ve said before, it’s like painting the Golden Gate Bridge. As soon as you’re done, you got to start all over and it would be the same night after night after night after night,” the longtime CBS funnyman responded.

“As an American, I don’t like this man as a president of our country. I love being an American, but I don’t feel he represents me and I don’t like that,” David Letterman said. “I mean, even with other presidents that I’ve disagreed with politically, I felt like, “Okay, I can live with their representation.” But I’m sick and tired of everybody wringing their hands about this. ‘Oh my God, did you hear what he did?’ Okay, let’s just settle this at the next election. Let’s stop yacking about what a goon he is.”

In March, Letterman said, now a Netflix talk show host, said that he is “disappointed” in President Trump, whom he called a “putz.”