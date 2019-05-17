JOIN BREITBART. Takes 2 seconds.

John Cusack Met with Democrats in DC and Demanded Trump ‘Be Removed from Office’

American actor John Cusack, center, director Roland Emmerich, left, and German TV show host Thomas Gottschalk talk during the German TV show "Wetten dass...?" (Bet it...?) in Braunschweig, Germany, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2009. (AP Photo/Axel Heimken, Pool)
AP Photo/Axel Heimken, Pool
ROBERT KRAYCHIK

Far-left actor John Cusack met with Democrats in Washington, D.C. this week and call for President Donald Trump to be “removed from office.”

The 2012 actor attended Thursday’s “marathon public marathoning” of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s 448-page report in the House Rules Committee meeting room.

John Cusack responded to a headline from the Hill noting his calls for the impeachment of Donald Trump.

“I didn’t “call for impeachment” actually as we’ve been doing that for years now – I came to discuss what they are doing to protect us from the assault on democracy from trump crime mob,” the actor said.

Cusack aligned himself with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and his neo-Marxist paradigm of politics as a power struggle between various arbitrarily defined demographic groups. The 52-year-old actor retweets messages invoking “white capitalist patriarchy,” “progressive” politics, and characterizing those opposing abortion as “fascists.”

During the day, Cusack derided Attorney General William Barr as a “criminal” for adhering to federal law by redacting restricted grand jury information pertaining to Mueller’s aforementioned report.

Cusack was reported as wearing a jacket with the message “Good Night White Pride” during his visit to the Capitol.

“Trump needs to be removed from office,” declared Cusack.

Rachel Bade of the Washington Post and CNN tweeted of an exchange of hers with Cusack:

So THIS Is fun: Actor @JohnCusack is on the Hill meeting w/members abt impeaching Trump, sounds like.

He’s abt to huddle with Judiciary Chair @RepJerryNadler

Me to Cusack: Why are you here?
Him: Guess.
Me: Impeachment?
He smiles and adds: “And other things.”

In March, Cusack echoed the Washington Post‘s Trump-era motto, “Democracy Dies in Darkness,” claiming that American democracy can only survive if Trump “rots in prison.” Days later, he predicted a violent transfer of power to a Democrat administration in the event that Trump is not reelected in 2020.

