John Cusack Met with Democrats in DC and Demanded Trump ‘Be Removed from Office’

Far-left actor John Cusack met with Democrats in Washington, D.C. this week and call for President Donald Trump to be “removed from office.”

The 2012 actor attended Thursday’s “marathon public marathoning” of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s 448-page report in the House Rules Committee meeting room.

@RepJerryNadler is a good man and 100% serious about protecting congressional power and holding executive branch accountable – these chairman leaders need our to help to keep pressure building — John Cusack (@johncusack) May 17, 2019

John Cusack responded to a headline from the Hill noting his calls for the impeachment of Donald Trump.

“I didn’t “call for impeachment” actually as we’ve been doing that for years now – I came to discuss what they are doing to protect us from the assault on democracy from trump crime mob,” the actor said.

I didn’t “call for impeachment” actually as we’ve been doing that for years now – I came to discuss what they are doing to protect us from the assault on democracy from trump crime mob RT @LostDiva: Cusack calls Trump’s impeachment in Capitol Hill visit https://t.co/HdAvVkbusY — John Cusack (@johncusack) May 16, 2019

Cusack aligned himself with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and his neo-Marxist paradigm of politics as a power struggle between various arbitrarily defined demographic groups. The 52-year-old actor retweets messages invoking “white capitalist patriarchy,” “progressive” politics, and characterizing those opposing abortion as “fascists.”

Why I’m with @BernieSanders @BreeNewsome: Many folks choose evil &consciously opt to violently oppress others. aren’t confused, aren’t unaware, aren’t waiting for you to tell them a story to melt heart & suddenly makes them empathize w/you. This is a power struggle. PERIOD. — John Cusack (@johncusack) May 16, 2019

We gotta be in total solidarity with each other across all lines -race gender – this is fascism – https://t.co/tZtLxXWxiJ — John Cusack (@johncusack) May 16, 2019

During the day, Cusack derided Attorney General William Barr as a “criminal” for adhering to federal law by redacting restricted grand jury information pertaining to Mueller’s aforementioned report.

Congress has not received the FULL report – because criminal AG obstructing congress for criminal president – RT @whitepatrick: @johncusack Wait… “full” or “redacted?” — John Cusack (@johncusack) May 16, 2019

Everything is at stake –

Defying ALL subpoenas means no more co equal branches of gov – President is king- — John Cusack (@johncusack) May 16, 2019

Cusack was reported as wearing a jacket with the message “Good Night White Pride” during his visit to the Capitol.

I sincerely believe that we are all in trouble now, if we do not begin to unite against these fascists. pic.twitter.com/RZzxoUiGvI — Lourdes Martinez Cubes (@LouCubes) May 16, 2019

“Trump needs to be removed from office,” declared Cusack.

Disagree – historical record -trump needs to be removed from office –

RT @laurmaniisfree: please…. why are they wasting this much fuckin time? there are so many better tasks they could focus on https://t.co/ndSXUHORmj — John Cusack (@johncusack) May 16, 2019

To push for use of inherent contempt powers of congress and of course -impeachment

RT @smotus: @rachaelmbade @johncusack @RepJerryNadler Is he there to buy, sell, or process anything? — John Cusack (@johncusack) May 16, 2019

Rachel Bade of the Washington Post and CNN tweeted of an exchange of hers with Cusack:

So THIS Is fun: Actor @JohnCusack is on the Hill meeting w/members abt impeaching Trump, sounds like. He’s abt to huddle with Judiciary Chair @RepJerryNadler Me to Cusack: Why are you here?

Him: Guess.

Me: Impeachment?

He smiles and adds: “And other things.”

In March, Cusack echoed the Washington Post‘s Trump-era motto, “Democracy Dies in Darkness,” claiming that American democracy can only survive if Trump “rots in prison.” Days later, he predicted a violent transfer of power to a Democrat administration in the event that Trump is not reelected in 2020.

