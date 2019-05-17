Rihanna Attacks Alabama ‘Idiots’ over Abortion Ban: ‘Shame on You’

Pop superstar Rihanna went after Republican lawmakers in the state of Alabama over their recently signed abortion legislation, describing them as shameful “idiots” curtailing women’s rights.

“Take a look. These are the idiots making decisions for WOMEN in America,” the Grammy award-winning singer wrote in a Twitter post, accompanied by an image of Republican lawmakers who voted in favor of the legislation. “Governor Kay Ivey…SHAME ON YOU!!!!”

Governor Kay Ivey…SHAME ON YOU!!!! pic.twitter.com/WuAjSVv6TH — Rihanna (@rihanna) May 16, 2019

The bill, signed by Gov. Kay Ivey on Wednesday, makes it a felony for any physician to perform an abortion, except in cases where the mother’s life is in danger.

Under the new legislation, the woman receiving the abortion would not be liable to punishment but physicians found guilty of carrying out the procedure could face between 10 and 99 years in prison, even in cases of rape and incest. Similar bills have recently been proposed and passed in states such as Georgia and Missouri, causing fury among Hollywood’s pro-abortion lobby, who have threatened everything from boycotts to sex strikes.

The 31-year-old Barbadian, who has in recent years also gained starring roles in various films, holds predictably progressive and anti-Trump views. In February, Rihanna was among the celebrities who turned down offers to perform at the Super Bowl in an apparent show of solidarity with ex-NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick in his stand against supposed police brutality.

Last November, the Grammy-winner also attracted headlines after by the U.S. Border Patrol of acts of “terrorism” over their use of tear gas as they tried to prevent migrants from illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.

