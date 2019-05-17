Watch: Trevor Noah Admits to Jimmy Kimmel that Donald Trump the First President to ‘Actually Deliver’ on Campaign Promises

Trevor Noah, Comedy Central’s left-wing Daily Show host, admitted to ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel that Donald Trump is the only president who has ever actually delivered on his promises.

During his Jimmy Kimmel Live appearance this week, Trevor Noah insisted that “hate him or love him,” Trump is the first presidential candidate to make good on the promises he delivered during the campaign.

“Then, when Donald Trump was elected and then proceeded to do what he had promised, ironically, right?” Noah said. “Because it’s funny that Donald Trump would be the first presidential candidate to actually deliver. Hate him or love him, hate him or love him, he’s doing the things he said he was going to do.”

The South African comic recently insisted that the 2020 race will be interesting because it will be about the Democrats instead of about Donald Trump.

“What’s going to be interesting for me in 2020 is this new narrative and this new discussion around the Democratic Party — because for a long time it’s just been one storyline: Donald Trump,” Noah said during a SXSW panel in March, according to Fox News. “But now it’s going to be: Who are the Democrats? What do they stand for? What are their plans?”

“We’re going to be at the conventions, we’re going to be tracking the primaries,” Noah concluded. “We’re going to go where ever there’s access.”

