Barbra Streisand Hypothetical: ‘If Male Republicans Could Get Pregnant, There’d Be Free Abortion Nationwide’

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 29: Barbra Streisand attends Tribeca Talks: Barbra Streisand with Robert Rodriguez during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival at BMCC Tribeca PAC on April 29, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival
Left-wing pop icon Barbra Streisand chimed in on the brewing abortion debate, hypothesizing that male Republican lawmakers would support free abortions for everyone if they had to go through pregnancy.

“If these male GOP elected officials could get pregnant, there would be free abortion nationwide,” the Barbra Streisand said, her tweet accompanied by a New York Times opinion piece declaring the recent tightening of abortion laws in states such as Georgia and Alabama as a “war on women.”

“Women in Alabama are not a monolith,” the opinion piece reads. “For all that the national coverage has focused on the male legislators who passed the bill, it’s worth noting that the state Republican Party is led by a woman; the abortion ban bill was sponsored by a woman — one who I believe thinks in her heart of hearts that she is doing the right thing by her faith — and it was signed into law by a woman, Gov. Kay Ivey.”

Streisand has long been a Democratic Party stalwart and abortions rights advocate.

The Oscar-winner’s claim was later endorsed by far-left New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who suggested that male pregnancy would lead to an increase in Planned Parenthood facilities.”

“If male politicians could get pregnant, there would be as many Planned Parenthood clinics as there are Post Offices,” Ocasio-Cortez said in response to Streisand’s hypothesis.

