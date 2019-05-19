Box Office: ‘John Wick’ Beats ‘Avengers’ with $56 Million Opening

Avengers: Endgame couldn’t hold on to its number one spot at the box office, toppled by action flick John Wick: Chapter 3- Parabellum but the Marvel-Disney epic did become the highest earning film opening in history.

The number one earning film for the weekend will be the much-anticipated Keanu Reeves action film, John Wick: Chapter 3- Parabellum. With a likely $56.8 million opening, the wild action film finally toppled the big Avengers climax from the top box office earner for the weekend, Deadline reported.

John Wick 3 will be the biggest opening for Lionsgate since its huge $102.6 million opening for 2015’s The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2. Wick seems to have escaped the dismal fate of many third-chapter films with a strong box office, and beating the summer’s biggest blockbuster on its opening is another feather in its cap.

But, that does not mean that Avengers: Endgame is out of steam. This weekend it earned yet another record by knocking Avatar out of the biggest first run opening of any film in history. Endgame finally surged past $770.7 million in domestic sales, beating Avatar’s former record-winning $760.5 million.

Detective Pikachu will retain its appearance in the top five films figuring in at third place, though dipping 52 percent in its audience, according to Box Office Mojo. The little yellow video game thingamabob earned another $26 million giving the film a total domestic haul topping $95 million.

In a distant fourth place, forecasters look for Universal’s A Dog’s Journey to bring in about $11.2 million for its opening weekend.

Rounding out the top five will be UA Releasing’s The Hustle, which is in its second weekend at theaters. The Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson comedy will earn another $6 million bringing its total domestic take to $24 million.

