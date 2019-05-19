Rapper Offset of the group Migos waded into the debate over Alabama’s new abortion law by comparing it to slavery and saying he is not a proud American because of the law.

“New laws is slavory,” the rapper tweeted on Saturday. “To force a rape victim to keep a child is SLAVORY IM NOT PROUD TO SAY IM FROM AMERICA!!!”

New laws is slavory

To force a rape victim to keep a child is SLAVORY IM NOT PROUD TO SAY IM FROM AMERICA!!! — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) May 18, 2019

After it was repeatedly pointed out that he did not even spell slavery correctly, Offset added another tweet insisting that he “miss spelled” the word “from anger” even though he spelled it incorrectly twice in the same tweet indicating that he thought he was spelling it right.

Offset has four children of his own with fellow rap star Cardi B and some respondents attacked him for his reported infidelities against his wife.

The rapper attacked one African American respondent who referenced his infidelity by saying that a black man should not be supporting Trump.

“In between ur time you should look at yourself in the mirror and ask our self why you as a black men support republicans and trump people who give a fuck about abortions more than black men getting kill and targeted by police,” he wrote in more of his typically garbled English.

The series of political tweets about the Alabama abortion law was a departure as his Twitter feed is mostly free of political commentary.

But Alabama’s restrictive law has served as a lightning rod for Hollywood leftists who feel that it unconstitutionally limits abortion in the Yellow Hammer state.

