‘Game of Thrones’ Fans Flip After Spotting Water Bottle in Series Finale

Game of Thrones fans spotted yet another on-screen blunder during the show’s highly-anticipated series finale on Sunday night — a water bottle, which was caught on the ground beside a chair during a scene in which a small council meeting was taking place.

Everything seemed to go wrong for Game of Thrones fans during the final episode of the series, as viewers expressed their general outrage over everything from dismantled character arcs, rushed plot-lines, and destroyed subplots, to even the little mistakes like the apparent water bottle gaffe spotted in one of the scenes near the end of the episode.

In the series finale episode, “The Iron Throne,” fans caught a water bottle on the ground beside one of the chairs that character Samwell Tary had been sitting in during a small council meeting in which a handful of characters were discussing who should sit on the Iron Throne, which itself no longer existed.

The water bottle, which was caught around the 46 minutes into the episode, was considered by many fans to be nothing more than an added insult to the injury that already was the final season of Game of Thrones.

Moreover, the water bottle mistake had followed another glaring blunder from the season’s fourth episode, “The Last of the Starks,” in which a coffee cup had been spotted on the table in front of Daenerys Targaryen during the victory party after the Battle of Winterfell.

“You’re telling me in the two fucking years y’all took to make this fucking season no one caught the coffee cup OR THE F.U.C.K.I.N.G WATER BOTTLE?” reacted one Game of Thrones fan on Twitter.

Fans had waited nearly two years between the second to last season and the final season of the TV series to figure out how the story ended, which — spoiler alert — resulted in Bran Stark being chosen as the King of the Andals and the First Men, Lord of the Six Kingdoms and Protector of the Realm.

