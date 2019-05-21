Bette Midler Compares Trump and Fox to Hitler and Eva Braun

Actress Bette Midler jumped on social media on Tuesday and compared President Donald Trump and the Fox News Network to Adolf Hitler and his wife Eva Braun Hitler.

“# Trump is sniping at # FoxNews on Twitter? I’d say this was like watching Mom and Dad fight, but my parents weren’t named Adolf and Eva,” Bette Midler gleefully said to her 1.5 million Twitter followers.

#Trump is sniping at #FoxNews on Twitter? I’d say this was like watching Mom and Dad fight, but my parents weren't named Adolf and Eva. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) May 21, 2019

The Grammy-winning singer’s sneering came just days after President Trump said Fox News was “wasting airtime” by hosting 2020 presidential candidate and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg during one of its primetime town hall events.

“Hard to believe that @ FoxNews is wasting airtime on Mayor Pete, as Chris Wallace likes to call him,” President Trump said over the weekend. “Fox is moving more and more to the losing (wrong) side in covering the Dems. They got dumped from the Democrats boring debates, and they just want in. They forgot the people…..”

“….who got them there. Chris Wallace said, “I actually think, whether you like his opinions or not, that Mayor Pete has a lot of substance…fascinating biography.” Gee, he never speaks well of me – I like Mike Wallace better…and Alfred E. Newman will never be President!” Trump said, mocking Buttigieg for his resemblance to the Mad magazine figurehead.

Hard to believe that @FoxNews is wasting airtime on Mayor Pete, as Chris Wallace likes to call him. Fox is moving more and more to the losing (wrong) side in covering the Dems. They got dumped from the Democrats boring debates, and they just want in. They forgot the people….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 19, 2019

….who got them there. Chris Wallace said, “I actually think, whether you like his opinions or not, that Mayor Pete has a lot of substance…fascinating biography.” Gee, he never speaks well of me – I like Mike Wallace better…and Alfred E. Newman will never be President! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 19, 2019

Midler never seems to need a reason to attack the president. The actor’s wild assertions have become increasingly unhinged in recent months and have ranged from fantasies about Trump family members being brutally murdered to President Trump causing “another 9/11.”

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson