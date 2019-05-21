Rapper Travis Scott Donates to Planned Parenthood to Protest Alabama Abortion Law

Rapper Travis Scott announced that he will donate all his profits from merchandise to Planned Parenthood in Alabama in response to the new law restricting most abortions in the state.

The Grammy-nominated rapper, who is currently dating reality TV star Kylie Jenner, made the announcement on Sunday while on stage at the 2019 Hangout Music Festival in Gulf Shores.

“I wanna donate my net profits from my merch today to Planned Parenthood,” Scott told the crowd. “We feel for those in Alabama. I love you all. I just want everyone to know that love is the strongest thing that we can have. So to anyone out there – man, woman – I wanna dedicate this song to you.”

Scott’s pledge comes less than a week after Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed the Human Life Protection Act into state law, making most abortions illegal during any stage of pregnancy, except those deemed necessary in order to protect the life of the mother.

The new law, which comes alongside similar legislation in Georgia and Mississipi, has enraged Hollywood’s progressives, many of whom have pledged to boycott the states enacting such laws.

Scott’s girlfriend Kylie Jenner has also weighed in on the new laws, last week posting an Instagram story of a Guardian article of the 25 male Republican state senators who voted in favor of the legislation, claiming it made her “sick.” She later shared another post with some quotes from Republican legislators outlining their opposition to abortion, writing, “Ummmm…. I’m scared.”

It is also not the first time that Travis Scott has dragged himself into political rows. In January, the “Sicko Mode” singer resisted calls from left-wing campaigners to refuse to perform at the half-time of the Superbowl, but only after the NFL agreed to make an undisclosed contribution to social justice causes.

